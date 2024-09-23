Oil and Gas stocks edge higher

Oil and Gas stocks were trading in green, with the BSE Oil & Gas index increasing 318.86 points or 1.06% at 30449.65 at 09:47 IST.
Among the components of the BSE Oil & Gas index, Adani Total Gas Ltd (up 7.4%), Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 1.33%),GAIL (India) Ltd (up 1.2%),Petronet LNG Ltd (up 0.98%),Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 0.97%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 0.64%), Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 0.64%), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 0.57%), Reliance Industries Ltd (up 0.57%), and Oil India Ltd (up 0.46%).
At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 336.63 or 0.59% at 57418.24.
The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 43.24 points or 0.25% at 17048.46.
The Nifty 50 index was up 100.85 points or 0.39% at 25891.8.
The BSE Sensex index was up 265.87 points or 0.31% at 84810.18.
On BSE,2236 shares were trading in green, 1067 were trading in red and 150 were unchanged.
