Energy stocks rise

Energy stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Energy index increasing 117.21 points or 0.9% at 13100.88 at 09:47 IST. Among the components of the BSE Energy index, Adani Total Gas Ltd (up 7.4%), Confidence Petroleum India Ltd (up 2.64%),Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 2.54%),Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd (up 2.12%),Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 1.33%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were GAIL (India) Ltd (up 1.2%), Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd (up 1.18%), Mahanagar Gas Ltd (up 1.14%), Petronet LNG Ltd (up 0.98%), and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 0.97%). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

On the other hand, Ganesh Benzoplast Ltd (down 1.78%), Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd (down 1.62%), and Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd (down 0.66%) turned lower.

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 336.63 or 0.59% at 57418.24.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 43.24 points or 0.25% at 17048.46.

The Nifty 50 index was up 100.85 points or 0.39% at 25891.8.

The BSE Sensex index was up 265.87 points or 0.31% at 84810.18.

On BSE,2236 shares were trading in green, 1067 were trading in red and 150 were unchanged.

