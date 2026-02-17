Tuesday, February 17, 2026 | 11:26 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
NSE Indices to review Nifty constituents on February 23

Last Updated : Feb 17 2026 | 11:17 AM IST
NSE Indices will hold a meeting of its Index Maintenance Sub-Committee (Equity) on 23 February 2026 after market hours to undertake the semi-annual and quarterly review of constituents across various Nifty equity indices.

The review will assess eligibility and compliance of stocks under the index methodology, and any additions or exclusions will be announced through a formal press release following the meeting.

Market participants typically track such reviews closely, as index changes can trigger passive fund flows and portfolio rebalancing.

RBI issues Foreign Exchange Management - Borrowing and Lending regulations

BLS E-Services gains after board nod to acquire Atyati Tech

Texmaco Rail & Engineering spurts after bagging Rs 219-cr order from MRVC

RBI releases draft norms for reporting OTC Forex Derivative Transactions for Authorised Dealer Category - I Banks

Volumes jump at IndusInd Bank Ltd counter

First Published: Feb 17 2026 | 11:17 AM IST

