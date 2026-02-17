NSE Indices to review Nifty constituents on February 23
NSE Indices will hold a meeting of its Index Maintenance Sub-Committee (Equity) on 23 February 2026 after market hours to undertake the semi-annual and quarterly review of constituents across various Nifty equity indices.
The review will assess eligibility and compliance of stocks under the index methodology, and any additions or exclusions will be announced through a formal press release following the meeting.
Market participants typically track such reviews closely, as index changes can trigger passive fund flows and portfolio rebalancing.
First Published: Feb 17 2026 | 11:17 AM IST