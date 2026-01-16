JSW Infrastructure board approves acquisition of JSW Overseas
At meeting held on 16 January 2026The board of JSW Infrastructure at its meeting held on 16 January 2026 has approved acquisition of 100% shares of JSW Overseas FZE ('JSW Overseas') from JSW Terminal (Middle East) FZE, at book value, for total consideration of Rs 19.21 lakhs (AED 78446/-). JSW Overseas is a step-down wholly owned subsidiary of the Company and post this acquisition, JSW Overseas will become a direct wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.
First Published: Jan 16 2026 | 8:16 PM IST