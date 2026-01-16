Friday, January 16, 2026 | 08:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / JSW Infrastructure board approves acquisition of JSW Overseas

JSW Infrastructure board approves acquisition of JSW Overseas

Last Updated : Jan 16 2026 | 8:16 PM IST

At meeting held on 16 January 2026

The board of JSW Infrastructure at its meeting held on 16 January 2026 has approved acquisition of 100% shares of JSW Overseas FZE ('JSW Overseas') from JSW Terminal (Middle East) FZE, at book value, for total consideration of Rs 19.21 lakhs (AED 78446/-). JSW Overseas is a step-down wholly owned subsidiary of the Company and post this acquisition, JSW Overseas will become a direct wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.

First Published: Jan 16 2026 | 8:16 PM IST

