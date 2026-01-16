Chambal Fertilisers update on completion of new plant at Gadepan
Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals announced that the date for completion of its project to set up a plant for manufacture of Technical Ammonium Nitrate, including a plant to manufacture Weak Nitric Acid, at the company's existing site at Gadepan, District Kota (Rajasthan), is rescheduled to 30 April 2026 due to reasons attributable to the EPC contractor.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jan 16 2026 | 8:16 PM IST