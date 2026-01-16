Chambal Fertilisers update on completion of new plant at Gadepan

Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals announced that the date for completion of its project to set up a plant for manufacture of Technical Ammonium Nitrate, including a plant to manufacture Weak Nitric Acid, at the company's existing site at Gadepan, District Kota (Rajasthan), is rescheduled to 30 April 2026 due to reasons attributable to the EPC contractor.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News