Friday, January 16, 2026 | 08:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Chambal Fertilisers update on completion of new plant at Gadepan

Chambal Fertilisers update on completion of new plant at Gadepan

Last Updated : Jan 16 2026 | 8:16 PM IST
Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals announced that the date for completion of its project to set up a plant for manufacture of Technical Ammonium Nitrate, including a plant to manufacture Weak Nitric Acid, at the company's existing site at Gadepan, District Kota (Rajasthan), is rescheduled to 30 April 2026 due to reasons attributable to the EPC contractor.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

BSE rolls out four new midcap factor indices

BSE rolls out four new midcap factor indices

NTPC Green starts commercial operations of 37.5 MW solar project in Bhuj

NTPC Green starts commercial operations of 37.5 MW solar project in Bhuj

Nestle India nominates Edouard Mac Nab as ED- Finance & Control and CFO

Nestle India nominates Edouard Mac Nab as ED- Finance & Control and CFO

Bharat Forge secures contracts worth Rs 300 cr under Emergency Procurement - VI framework

Bharat Forge secures contracts worth Rs 300 cr under Emergency Procurement - VI framework

Insolation Green Energy signs MoU with Bondada Engineering

Insolation Green Energy signs MoU with Bondada Engineering

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 16 2026 | 8:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Holiday TodayCIpla Share Price TodayBMC Election results 2026 Full Winners ListGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayFederal Bank Q3 Results ICC U19 World Cup Winner ListLeela Hotels Q3 ResultsJio Platforms Q3 ResultsPersonal Finance