JSW Infrastructure consolidated net profit rises 54.35% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17.04% to Rs 1283.18 croreNet profit of JSW Infrastructure rose 54.35% to Rs 509.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 330.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 17.04% to Rs 1283.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1096.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 30.03% to Rs 1503.08 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1155.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 18.95% to Rs 4476.14 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3762.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1283.181096.38 17 4476.143762.89 19 OPM %49.9553.01 -50.5452.21 - PBDT721.82551.02 31 2349.391901.51 24 PBT581.35417.37 39 1802.841465.03 23 NP509.37330.01 54 1503.081155.91 30
