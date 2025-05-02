Sona BLW Precision Forgings consolidated net profit rises 10.38% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.19% to Rs 864.75 croreNet profit of Sona BLW Precision Forgings rose 10.38% to Rs 164.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 148.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 2.19% to Rs 864.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 884.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 16.23% to Rs 601.21 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 517.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.34% to Rs 3546.02 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3184.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales864.75884.13 -2 3546.023184.77 11 OPM %26.7427.93 -27.2628.33 - PBDT281.88248.47 13 1072.02900.25 19 PBT217.25188.62 15 817.63680.03 20 NP164.12148.68 10 601.21517.27 16
