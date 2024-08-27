Kanak Projects consolidated net profit rises 5.52% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 14.56% to Rs 4.80 croreNet profit of Kanak Projects rose 5.52% to Rs 1.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 14.56% to Rs 4.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales4.804.19 15 OPM %62.7158.23 -PBDT3.012.44 23 PBT3.012.44 23 NP1.911.81 6
