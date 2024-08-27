Citrine Consultants consolidated net profit declines 24.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 99.12% to Rs 0.40 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Citrine Consultants declined 24.00% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 99.12% to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 45.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.0.4045.3447.500.550.190.250.190.250.190.25