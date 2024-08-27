Western Conglomerate standalone net profit declines 52.63% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 6.42% to Rs 8.46 crore

Net profit of Western Conglomerate declined 52.63% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 6.42% to Rs 8.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 9.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.8.469.043.557.080.300.640.300.640.270.57