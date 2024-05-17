JSW Steel consolidated net profit declines 64.55% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 1.51% to Rs 45646.00 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 112.64% to Rs 8812.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4144.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 5.46% to Rs 172588.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 163646.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of JSW Steel declined 64.55% to Rs 1299.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3664.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 1.51% to Rs 45646.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 46346.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.