JSW Steel Ltd Spikes 2.38%, BSE Metal index Rises 1.2%

Last Updated : Dec 03 2024 | 10:50 AM IST

JSW Steel Ltd has added 4.66% over last one month compared to 0.62% fall in BSE Metal index and 0.85% rise in the SENSEX

JSW Steel Ltd rose 2.38% today to trade at Rs 1012.7. The BSE Metal index is up 1.2% to quote at 31298.57. The index is down 0.62 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, APL Apollo Tubes Ltd increased 2.07% and Jindal Stainless Ltd added 1.81% on the day. The BSE Metal index went up 26.7 % over last one year compared to the 16.75% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

First Published: Dec 03 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

