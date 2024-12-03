Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tata Power Renewable Energy commissions 431 MW DC solar project at Neemuch, Madhya Pradesh

Tata Power Renewable Energy commissions 431 MW DC solar project at Neemuch, Madhya Pradesh

Image

Last Updated : Dec 03 2024 | 10:31 AM IST

Tata Power Renewable Energy (TPREL) (subsidiary of Tata Power) has successfully commissioned the 431 MW DC solar project at Neemuch in Madhya Pradesh. Perceived to be one of India's most cost-effective bids for large-scale solar energy production, the project was won through a competitive bidding process.

Spanning across 1,635.63 acres, the project is India's first solar project site to incorporate cutting edge technology, featuring a unique combination of single-axis trackers and bi-facial modules, thereby, setting a new benchmark for solar energy generation in India. This innovative integration has boosted the efficiency of the entire system by over 15%, enabling peak power supply for extended hours. The project is extremely innovative and was built by successfully overcoming several challenges, including rocky terrain, transmission line readiness, and remote site logistics.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Gautam Singhania, chairman and managing director, Raymond

Gautam Singhania faces opposition over Raymond Lifestyle's chairman role

Farmers Protest, Protest, Farmer Protest

Protesting farmers set up camp on Noida-Delhi Highway, awaiting govt talks

election, vote, voting, ballot box, postal ballot

Police deployed after Maha villagers urge 're-election' with ballot papers

shopping bags

US retailers aim to cash in on Cyber Monday with high online discounts

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Pricol rises 6% on plans to acquire TVS Group firm's injection moulding biz

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 03 2024 | 10:22 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayWhat is De-DollarisationIndia Q2 GDP GrowthStocks to buyIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon