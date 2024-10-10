Business Standard
JSW Steel reports consolidated crude steel production of 6.77 MT in Q2 FY25

Last Updated : Oct 10 2024 | 10:32 AM IST

JSW Steel reported consolidated Crude Steel production for the second quarter of FY 2024- 25 at 6.77 million tonnes.

The Crude Steel production was higher by 6% YoY and 7% QoQ. JSW Steel recorded its highest ever quarterly Indian operation's Crude Steel production at 6.63 million tonnes, was higher by 7% YoY and 9% QoQ.

Capacity utilisation at Indian Operations stood at 91% for Q2 FY25. US operations remained flattish YoY, however reported lower production QoQ due to maintenance shutdown.

The break-up of production is as below: (Mnt)

Particulars Q2FY25 Q1FY25 Q2FY24 QoQ YoY Indian Operations 6.63 6.12 6.20 9% 7% JSW Steel USA - Ohio 0.14 0.23 0.14 Consolidated Production 6.77 6.35 6.34 7% 7% JSW Ispat Special Products Ltd (Merged from 31/7/23) - - 0.07 Total Combined Volumes : 6.77 6.35 6.41 7%

6%

 

During the quarter the Company successfully commissioned the expansion of 1 MTPA at BPSL Odisha taking the overall crude steel capacity to 4.5 MTPA. Further, towards the end of the Q2 FY25 , JVML, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company commissioned the 4.5 MTPA Blast Furnace at Vijayanagar. The Sinter Plant and Steel Melt Shop are under various stages of commissioning for progressive ramp up in Q4 of FY25. Once fully operational, the total crude steel capacity at Vijayanagar will increase to 17.5 MTPA, contributing to JSW Steel's overall Indian operations crude steel capacity rising from 29.2 MTPA to 34.2 MTPA.

The production volume for the H1 FY25 is as below : (Mnt)

Particulars H1 FY25 H1 FY24 YoY Indian Operations 12.75 12.38 3% JSW Steel USA - Ohio 0.37 0.38 Consolidated Production 13.12 12.76 3% JSW Ispat Special Products Ltd (Merged from 31/7/23) - 0.26 Total Combined Volumes : 13.12 13.02 1%

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 10 2024 | 10:13 AM IST

