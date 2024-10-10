Business Standard
Quick Wrap: Nifty Pharma Index falls 2.01%

Last Updated : Oct 10 2024 | 6:04 PM IST
Nifty Pharma index ended down 2.01% at 23305.15 today. The index has gained 0.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Lupin Ltd shed 5.75%, Cipla Ltd fell 3.67% and Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd slipped 3.20%. The Nifty Pharma index has soared 54.00% over last one year compared to the 26.18% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Private Bank index gained 1.59% and Nifty IT index has slid 1.25% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 witnessed a rise of 0.07% to close at 24998.45 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 0.18% to close at 81611.41 today.

First Published: Oct 10 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

