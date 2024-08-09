Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

JSW Steel's consolidated crude steel production at 22.15 lakh tonnes in July'24

Image

Last Updated : Aug 09 2024 | 11:04 AM IST
JSW Steel said that its consolidated crude steel production for the month of July 2024 was at 22.15 lakh tonnes, which is higher by 9% as compared with the same period last year.
Crude steel production in July 2023 was 20.39 lakh tonnes.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The companys India division has recorded steel production volume of 21.40 lakh tonnes in July 2024, up 13% YoY. Further, the capacity utilisation level at the companys Indian operations for the period under review stood at 91%.
Ohio-based JSW Steel USA has reported steel production volume of 0.75 lakh tonnes for July 2024 as against 0.67 lakh tonnes for July 2023.
JSW Steel, the flagship business of the diversified JSW Group, is India's leading integrated steel company.
The company had reported 64.29% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 867 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 2,428 crore posted in same quarter last year. Revenue from operations rose 1.73% year on year (YoY) to Rs 42,943 crore in the quarter ended June 2024.

More From This Section

CONCOR Q1 FY25 PAT rises 5% YoY to Rs 258 crore

Firm rebound in US equities

SAIL slides after Q1 PAT slips 93% YoY to Rs 11 cr

LIC PAT climbs 9% YoY to Rs 10,461 crore in Q1 FY25

Sensex spurts 714 pts; auto shares in demand

The scrip rose 0.91% to currently trade at Rs 894.45 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

LIVE news: Supreme Court grants bail to AAP leader Manish Sisodia in Delhi liquor policy case

Happy Nag Panchami 2024: Wishes, Quotes, Messages and Greetings to Share

Russia sliding back toward Stalinist times, says human rights advocate

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex jumps over 750 points, Nifty tests 24,350; Ola Electric lists, surges 15%

Paris Olympics 2024: India schedule on August 9, live time (IST), streaming

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 09 2024 | 10:46 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVEParis Olympics 2024 LIVEOla Electric IPOLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBangladesh protestsOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon