Paris Olympics 2024: India schedule on August 9, live time (IST), streaming

On day 14 of the 2024 Paris Olympics, wrestling will once again take the centre stage when India’s Aman Sehrawat will take the mat in men’s 57kg freestyle bronze medal bout at 11 PM IST.
In athletics, Indian men's and women's 4x400 relay teams will take part in their respective heats to qualify for the final from 2 PM onwards.
Golfers Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar will take part in the 3rd day of the individual stroke play starting at 12:30 PM.
In other international events, the most prominent event will be the men's football final between France and Spain which will start at 9:30 PM.
|Paris Olympics 2024: India schedule for August 9
|Indian events
|Indian athletes
|Time (IST)
|Golf (Women's Individual)
|Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar
|12:30:00
|Athletics (Women’s 4x400m relay heat)
|Rupal Chaudhary, M R Poovamma, Jyothika Sri Dandi, and Subha Venkatesan
|14:05:00
|Athletics (Men’s 4x400m relay heat)
|Muhammad Anas Yahiya, Muhammad Ajmal, Arokia Rajiv, and Amoj Jacob
|14:35:00
|Wrestling (Men's 57kg freestyle Bronze/Gold medal match)
|Aman Sehrawat
|23:10
|Other International events
|Time (IST)
|Marathon Swimming (Men's 10 km)
|11:00
|Table Tennis (Men's bronze medal match)
|13:30
|Hockey - ARG vs BEL (Women's bronze medal match)
|17:30
|Diving - women's 3m springboard final
|18:30
|Football - ESP vs GER (Women's bronze medal match)
|18:30:00
|Table tennis (Men's team gold medal match)
|18:30
|Football - FRA vs ESP (Men's gold medal match)
|21:30
|Athletics (Women's 4x100m relay final)
|23:00
|Athletics (Women's shot-put final)
|23:07
|Athletics (Men's 4x100m relay final)
|23:17
|Athletics (Women's 400m final)
|23:30
|Hockey - NED vs CHN (Women's gold medal match)
|23:30
|Athletics (Men's triple jump final)
|23:43
|Athletics (Women's heptathlon 800m final)
|23:55
|Athletics (Women's 10,000m final)
|00:27
|Athletics - Men's 400m hurdles final)
|01:17
Which TV channels will live telecast the August 9, Paris Olympics 2024 matches in India?
The 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, August 9 matches live telecast will be done by Sports 18 1 HD/SD, Sports 18 2 HD/SD, VH1, MTV, Colours networks, and Sports 18 3 HD/SD.
Where to watch live streaming of the August 9, Paris Olympics 2024 matches in India?
More From This Section
The 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, August 9 matches will be live streamed by Jio Cinema app and website.