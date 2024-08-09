Paris Olympics 2024: India schedule on August 9, live time (IST), streaming

On day 14 of the 2024 Paris Olympics, wrestling will once again take the centre stage when India’s Aman Sehrawat will take the mat in men’s 57kg freestyle bronze medal bout at 11 PM IST.

In athletics, Indian men's and women's 4x400 relay teams will take part in their respective heats to qualify for the final from 2 PM onwards.

Golfers Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar will take part in the 3rd day of the individual stroke play starting at 12:30 PM.