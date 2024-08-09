Firm rebound in US equities

US equities rallied on Thursday with after the Labor Department released a report showing first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits pulled back by more than expected in the week ended August 3rd, easing fears of an economic slowdown. The S&P 500 climbed 2.3% to mark its best day since November 2022, the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 surged 3.1% and the Dow Jones jumped 683 points.

Data showed weekly initial jobless claims fell more than expected, easing fears of a significant slowdown in the world's largest economy. The report said initial jobless claims fell to 233,000, a decrease of 17,000 from the previous week's revised level of to 250,000.