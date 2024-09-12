Business Standard
JSW Steel's consolidated crude steel production at 23.16 lakh tonnes in Aug'24

JSW Steel's consolidated crude steel production at 23.16 lakh tonnes in Aug'24

Last Updated : Sep 12 2024 | 11:31 AM IST
JSW Steel said that its consolidated crude steel production for the month of August 2024 was at 23.16 Lakh tonnes, which is higher by 1% as compared with 22.86 lakh tonnes in August 2023.
The companys India division has recorded steel production volume of 22.49 lakh tonnes in August 2024, up 2% as compared with 22.15 in August 2023. Further the capacity utilization at the companys Indian operations for the period uder review stood at 91%.
Ohio-based JSW Steel USA has reported steel production volume of 0.67 lakh tonnes for August 2024 as against 0.71 lakh tonnes for August 2023.
JSW Steel, the flagship business of the diversified JSW Group, is India's leading integrated steel company.
The company had reported 64.29% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 867 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 2,428 crore posted in same quarter last year. Revenue from operations rose 1.73% year on year (YoY) to Rs 42,943 crore in the quarter ended June 2024.
The counter rose 0.56% to Rs 932 on the BSE.
First Published: Sep 12 2024 | 11:12 AM IST

