Wednesday, February 11, 2026 | 06:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Almondz Global Securities consolidated net profit rises 409.05% in the December 2025 quarter

Almondz Global Securities consolidated net profit rises 409.05% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 11 2026 | 6:34 PM IST

Sales rise 56.33% to Rs 51.95 crore

Net profit of Almondz Global Securities rose 409.05% to Rs 12.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 56.33% to Rs 51.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 33.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales51.9533.23 56 OPM %21.4611.98 -PBDT16.204.10 295 PBT14.682.95 398 NP12.372.43 409

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

U.P.Asbestos consolidated net profit rises 82.29% in the December 2025 quarter

U.P.Asbestos consolidated net profit rises 82.29% in the December 2025 quarter

Asian Star Company consolidated net profit declines 18.70% in the December 2025 quarter

Asian Star Company consolidated net profit declines 18.70% in the December 2025 quarter

Bright Brothers reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.38 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Bright Brothers reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.38 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Ramco Industries consolidated net profit rises 26.08% in the December 2025 quarter

Ramco Industries consolidated net profit rises 26.08% in the December 2025 quarter

AVT Natural Products consolidated net profit declines 19.58% in the December 2025 quarter

AVT Natural Products consolidated net profit declines 19.58% in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 6:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBiopol Chemicals IPOIIFL Capital Share PriceGold and Silver Price TodayIndia Ai Summit 2026Bharat Bandh on 12 FebIndia US Trade DealQ3 Results TodayPersonal Finance