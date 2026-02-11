Almondz Global Securities consolidated net profit rises 409.05% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 56.33% to Rs 51.95 croreNet profit of Almondz Global Securities rose 409.05% to Rs 12.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 56.33% to Rs 51.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 33.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales51.9533.23 56 OPM %21.4611.98 -PBDT16.204.10 295 PBT14.682.95 398 NP12.372.43 409
First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 6:34 PM IST