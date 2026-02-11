Almondz Global Securities consolidated net profit rises 409.05% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 56.33% to Rs 51.95 crore

Net profit of Almondz Global Securities rose 409.05% to Rs 12.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 56.33% to Rs 51.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 33.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.51.9533.2321.4611.9816.204.1014.682.9512.372.43

