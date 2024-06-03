Business Standard
JTL Industries update on completion of capex plans of Nabha Steels and Metals

Last Updated : Jun 03 2024 | 11:16 AM IST
JTL Industries announced significant milestones in the completion of capex plans relating to its subsidiary Nabha Steels and Metals:
- Phase 1 of the expansion has been completed, and it is set to deliver a production of 5,000 metric tons per month of HR coils, the raw material for the production of ERW Steel Pipes
- Further, the second expansion phase is expected to commence shortly, scaling up the production output and adding more products to its portfolio offerings.
This expansion will enhance JTL's total backward integration capacity, support the captive requirements of its Mandi Gobindgarh Punjab plant, and aid EBITDA/Ton at this plant by Rs. 2,000 per ton range.
First Published: Jun 03 2024 | 11:03 AM IST

