Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd clocked volume of 17.36 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.69 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.60 lakh shares

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd, Adani Green Energy Ltd, ICICI Securities Ltd, Bank of Baroda are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 03 June 2024.

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd clocked volume of 17.36 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.69 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.60 lakh shares. The stock gained 9.93% to Rs.1,580.45. Volumes stood at 2.98 lakh shares in the last session.

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd clocked volume of 5.45 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.75 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 94783 shares. The stock gained 7.32% to Rs.1,205.00. Volumes stood at 1.81 lakh shares in the last session.

Adani Green Energy Ltd clocked volume of 3.64 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.66 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 78252 shares. The stock gained 3.87% to Rs.1,989.45. Volumes stood at 1.35 lakh shares in the last session.

ICICI Securities Ltd witnessed volume of 23750 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.52 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5249 shares. The stock increased 2.66% to Rs.734.30. Volumes stood at 1958 shares in the last session.

Bank of Baroda witnessed volume of 27.05 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.32 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6.26 lakh shares. The stock increased 8.30% to Rs.287.15. Volumes stood at 5.69 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News