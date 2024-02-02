Sensex (    %)
                        
Jubilant Pharmova reports consolidated net profit of Rs 66.80 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 02 2024 | 3:52 PM IST
Sales rise 8.61% to Rs 1665.20 crore
Net profit of Jubilant Pharmova reported to Rs 66.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 15.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 8.61% to Rs 1665.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 1533.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales1665.201533.20 9 OPM %13.099.41 -PBDT195.60103.00 90 PBT101.008.70 1061 NP66.80-15.60 LP
First Published: Feb 02 2024 | 3:39 PM IST

