Jyoti consolidated net profit rises 132.43% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 59.68% to Rs 69.11 croreNet profit of Jyoti rose 132.43% to Rs 6.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 59.68% to Rs 69.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 43.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales69.1143.28 60 OPM %6.297.07 -PBDT6.903.86 79 PBT6.022.59 132 NP6.022.59 132
