Jyoti Resins and Adhesives standalone net profit rises 15.94% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 14.81% to Rs 71.09 croreNet profit of Jyoti Resins and Adhesives rose 15.94% to Rs 19.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 16.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 14.81% to Rs 71.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 61.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales71.0961.92 15 OPM %31.6433.19 -PBDT25.4021.80 17 PBT24.9821.51 16 NP19.0616.44 16
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content