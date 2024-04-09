Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Jyoti Structures completes transmission line project awarded by MPSEZL

Image

Last Updated : Apr 09 2024 | 12:50 PM IST
Jyoti Structures has successfully executed all three transmission lines awarded by Mundra Port and Special Economic Zone (MPSEZL).
The scope of work covers manufacture and supply of Transmission Line towers, supply of all line materials, survey, soil investigation, open cast foundations, pile foundations, erection of towers, stringing and commissioning of each of the transmission line. The initial value of the contract was Rs 39.04 crore.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
MPSEZL had also awarded a contract to Jyoti Structures Limited for Mundra Mega project involving 400 kV and 220 kV transmission lines on turnkey basis, which has also been completed and test charged.
The company has a long track record for supply of towers, design and testing of towers, as well as turnkey transmission lines, substations and distribution projects in India and abroad.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Adani Ports and SEZ gains on recording highest cargo volumes in March

Adani Ports reports 33% YoY growth in Feb'24 cargo volumes

Board of Jyoti Structures approves rights issue

Jyoti Structures reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.08 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Adani Ports, Bharti Airtel, Ultratech Cement, RVNL in spotlight

MRO-TEK Realty Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Maruti Suzuki India commissions new vehicle assembly line at Manesar plant

Sterlite Technologies Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Sterlite Tech soars on launching QIP issue for equity shares; floor price set at Rs 119/share

Indices trade higher; metal shares shine

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 09 2024 | 12:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveHinduja GroupGoogle Find My DeviceLok Sabha Election LiveChhattisgarh Liquor ScamIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon