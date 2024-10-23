Jyoti Structures wins order of Rs 450 cr from Adani Energy Solutions

Jyoti Structures has received letter of acceptance from Adani Energy Solutions for Survey, Soil Investigation, Supply of Towers, Foundations, Erection, Stringing and Commissioning of LILO of 765 kV DC Bhuj II-Lakadia transmission line at Navinal, Gujarat on turnkey basis. The value of the work order is Rs 450.01 crore and is to be completed by April 2026.
