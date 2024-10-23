Business Standard
Jyoti Structures wins order of Rs 450 cr from Adani Energy Solutions

Last Updated : Oct 23 2024 | 11:31 AM IST
Jyoti Structures has received letter of acceptance from Adani Energy Solutions for Survey, Soil Investigation, Supply of Towers, Foundations, Erection, Stringing and Commissioning of LILO of 765 kV DC Bhuj II-Lakadia transmission line at Navinal, Gujarat on turnkey basis. The value of the work order is Rs 450.01 crore and is to be completed by April 2026.

First Published: Oct 23 2024 | 11:15 AM IST

