Bajaj Finance spurts on reporting strong Q2 numbers

Last Updated : Oct 23 2024 | 11:16 AM IST

Bajaj Finance advanced 4.71% to Rs 6,992 after the NBFC's consolidated net profit jumped 13.03% to Rs 4,013.74 crore on 27.72% rise in total income to Rs 17,095.41 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

The consolidated results of Bajaj Finance include the results of its wholly owned subsidiaries, Bajaj Housing Finance (BHFL), Bajaj Financial Securities (BFinsec) and its associate company, Snapwork Technologies.

Operating expenses rose 20.81% to Rs 3,639 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Rs 3,012 crore posted in the corresponding quarter last year.

Net interest income jumped 23% to Rs 8,838 crore for Q2 FY25 from Rs 7,196 crore in Q2 FY24. Operating expenses to net interest income for Q2 FY25 was 33.2% as against 34% in Q2 FY24.

 

Loan losses and provisions during the quarter amounted to Rs 1,909 crore (up 77.25% YoY).

Profit before tax in Q2 FY25 stood at Rs 4,014 crore, up 13.03% from Rs 3,551 crore posted in Q2 FY24.

Number of new loans booked during the quarter grew by 14% to 9.69 million as against 8.53 million in Q2 FY24.

Customer franchise stood at 92.09 million as of 30 September 2024 as compared to 76.56 million as of 30 September 2023, a growth of 20%. The company's customer franchise grew by 3.98 million in Q2 FY25.

The NBFCs consolidated deposits book jumped 21% YoY and stood at Rs 66,131 crore as of 30 September 2024.

Assets under management (AUM) grew by 29% Rs 3,73,924 crore as of 30 September 2024 from Rs 2,90,264 crore as of 30 September 2023. AUM grew by 19,732 crore in Q2 FY25.

On the asset quality front, gross NPA and net NPA as of 30 September 2024 stood at 1.06% and 0.46% respectively, as against 0.91% and 0.31% as of 30 September 2023. The company has provisioning coverage ratio of 57% on stage 3 assets as of 30 September 2024.

Capital adequacy ratio (including Tier-II capital) as of 30 September 2024 was 21.69%. The Tier-I capital was 20.90%.

The NBFC's annualized return on average assets (ROA) stood at 4.5% in Q2 FY25 as compared with 5.2% reported in Q2 FY24. Return on average equity (ROE) stood at 19.1% in the second quarter of FY25 as compared with 24.1% posted in Q2 FY24.

On half year basis, the NBFCs consolidated net profit jumped 13.42% to Rs 7,925.72 crore on 28.57% rise in total income to Rs 33,197.72 crore in H1 FY25 over H1 FY24.

Bajaj Finance is engaged in lending and allied activities. It focuses on consumer lending, small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) lending, commercial lending, rural lending, fixed deposits and value-added services.

First Published: Oct 23 2024 | 10:20 AM IST

