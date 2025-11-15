Superhouse standalone net profit rises 116.06% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.14% to Rs 139.87 croreNet profit of Superhouse rose 116.06% to Rs 4.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 6.14% to Rs 139.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 131.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales139.87131.78 6 OPM %7.605.79 -PBDT9.786.73 45 PBT6.133.04 102 NP4.712.18 116
