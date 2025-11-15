Saj Hotels consolidated net profit declines 43.62% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 5.05% to Rs 3.95 croreNet profit of Saj Hotels declined 43.62% to Rs 0.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 5.05% to Rs 3.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales3.954.16 -5 OPM %33.9253.85 -PBDT1.672.28 -27 PBT1.141.82 -37 NP0.841.49 -44
