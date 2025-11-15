Swadeshi Industries & Leasing reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.19 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 131.22% to Rs 10.22 croreNet profit of Swadeshi Industries & Leasing reported to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 131.22% to Rs 10.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales10.224.42 131 OPM %2.45-1.81 -PBDT0.25-0.05 LP PBT0.25-0.05 LP NP0.19-0.05 LP
