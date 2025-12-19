Friday, December 19, 2025 | 07:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kajaria Ceramics reports fraud in step-down wholly-owned subsidiary

Kajaria Ceramics reports fraud in step-down wholly-owned subsidiary

Image

Last Updated : Dec 19 2025 | 7:04 PM IST
Kajaria Ceramics announced that Dilip Kumar Maliwal, Chief Financial Officer of Kajaria Bathware, a wholly owned subsidiary (KBPL) of the Company found to have committed a fraud over a period of last two years by way of embezzlement and siphoning of funds of Kerovit Global, a wholly-owned subsidiary ('WoS') of KBPL, which is a step-down WoS of the Company. The estimated amount of fraud is Rs 20 crore.

KBPL has filed a compliant with the police and terminated Dilip Kumar Maliwal from the service of KBPL.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Allcargo Logistics launches Allcargo Extended Reach to service every available PIN code in India

Allcargo Logistics launches Allcargo Extended Reach to service every available PIN code in India

Ather Energy to enter into auto insurance services space

Ather Energy to enter into auto insurance services space

Paisalo Digital expands its touchpoint network and strengthens customer franchise pan India

Paisalo Digital expands its touchpoint network and strengthens customer franchise pan India

Great Eastern Shipping Company contracts to buy secondhand Very Large Gas Carrier

Great Eastern Shipping Company contracts to buy secondhand Very Large Gas Carrier

forex

Forex reserves rise for second straight week, reach $688.94 bn: RBI

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 19 2025 | 6:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayICICI Prudential AMC IPO Listing LIVEIdea Vodofone ShareAeroflex Industries ShareOTT Releases This WeekChristmas Gift IdeasUS Visa BulletinCAT Result 2025Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon