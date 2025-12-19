Friday, December 19, 2025 | 06:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Allcargo Logistics launches Allcargo Extended Reach to service every available PIN code in India

Last Updated : Dec 19 2025 | 6:50 PM IST

Allcargo Logistics, post approval of the organisation's restructuring plan, housing its domestic supply chain business; express distribution and consultative logistics, has announced a significant transformation of its domestic distribution network with the launch of Allcargo Extended Reach (AER), an upgraded and rebranded version of its earlier Extra Serviceable Stations (ESS). The initiative marks a major step in strengthening nationwide accessibility, enhancing service reliability, and deepening the company's presence across emerging and underserved markets.

AER marks a major milestone in Allcargo Logistics' ambition to deliver faster, more reliable, and more geographically comprehensive logistics services across the country. With this initiative, Allcargo Logistics now covers 100% of available PIN codes in India, expanding its network from 21,000 to more than 32,000 mapped PIN codes. This number is due to the company's extensive mapping of locations, which represent granular service clusters within each GOI - PIN code. The company has also doubled its direct serviceable PIN codes from 4,900 to over 10,000, served directly through Allcargo Distribution Centres, driven by a broader location mapping a move that directly enhances speed, reliability, and operational efficiency.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 19 2025 | 6:40 PM IST

