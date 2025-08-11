Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.22 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 14.89% to Rs 25.56 croreNet Loss of Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries reported to Rs 3.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 14.89% to Rs 25.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 30.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales25.5630.03 -15 OPM %-17.72-11.22 -PBDT-2.55-1.10 -132 PBT-3.21-1.74 -84 NP-3.22-1.54 -109
