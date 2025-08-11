Haryana Capfin standalone net profit declines 78.95% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 45.24% to Rs 0.23 croreNet profit of Haryana Capfin declined 78.95% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 45.24% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.230.42 -45 OPM %21.7459.52 -PBDT0.050.25 -80 PBT0.050.25 -80 NP0.040.19 -79
