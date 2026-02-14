Kallam Textiles reports standalone net loss of Rs 19.79 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.35% to Rs 69.15 crore

Net Loss of Kallam Textiles reported to Rs 19.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 16.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 12.35% to Rs 69.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 61.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.69.1561.55-8.01-4.73-16.04-13.42-19.67-17.28-19.79-16.22

