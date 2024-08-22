Kalpataru Engineering reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 22.22% to Rs 0.07 croreNet profit of Kalpataru Engineering remain constant at Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 22.22% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.070.09 -22 OPM %14.2911.11 -PBDT0.010.01 0 PBT0.010.01 0 NP0.010.01 0
