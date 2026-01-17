Saturday, January 17, 2026 | 12:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kalpataru Projects International completes sale of Vindhyachal Expressway

Kalpataru Projects International completes sale of Vindhyachal Expressway

Last Updated : Jan 17 2026 | 11:50 AM IST

Kalpataru Projects International (KPIL) announced that it has successfully completed the sale of its 100% equity stake in its wholly owned subsidiary, Vindhyachal Expressway (VEPL) to growth market sustainable infrastructure investor, Actis. The definitive agreement(s) were executed on 09 October 2024 to transfer the entire stake in VEPL to Actis, at an agreed Enterprise Value of ~ Rs. 775 crore (subject to necessary closing adjustments).

VEPL is a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) and was formed to undertake four-laning road project spanning 89.30 KMs connecting main city of Rewa and Hanumana on border of the states of Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh on the national highway section (NH)-7. The project is under concession from Madhya Pradesh Road Development Corporation (MPRDC) on Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Transfer (DBFOT) - Toll basis. The concession agreement between VEPL and MPRDC was executed in January 2012 and toll collections started on February 2015.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

L&T Finance records 18% YoY increase in Q3 PAT; total book size rises to Rs 1.14 lakh crore

L&T Finance records 18% YoY increase in Q3 PAT; total book size rises to Rs 1.14 lakh crore

IREDA Global Green Energy Finance IFSC sanctions its first international green energy loan

IREDA Global Green Energy Finance IFSC sanctions its first international green energy loan

Admach Systems secures orders worth Rs 18.11 cr

Admach Systems secures orders worth Rs 18.11 cr

NIS Management secures work order of Rs 10.36 cr

NIS Management secures work order of Rs 10.36 cr

Reliance Inds clocks PAT of Rs 22,290 crore in Q3 FY26

Reliance Inds clocks PAT of Rs 22,290 crore in Q3 FY26

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 17 2026 | 11:31 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Holiday TodayCIpla Share Price TodayBMC Election results 2026 Full Winners ListGold-Silver Price TodayRIL Q3 Results Federal Bank Q3 Results ICC U19 World Cup Winner ListLeela Hotels Q3 ResultsJio Platforms Q3 ResultsPersonal Finance