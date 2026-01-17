J K Cements consolidated net profit declines 7.91% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18.18% to Rs 3463.07 crore

Net profit of J K Cements declined 7.91% to Rs 174.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 189.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 18.18% to Rs 3463.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2930.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.3463.072930.2816.1016.79490.81424.91316.08279.26174.63189.62

Powered by Capital Market - Live News