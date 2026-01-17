Saturday, January 17, 2026 | 03:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / HDFC Bank consolidated net profit rises 12.18% in the December 2025 quarter

HDFC Bank consolidated net profit rises 12.18% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 17 2026 | 3:50 PM IST

Total Operating Income rise 2.38% to Rs 87066.94 crore

Net profit of HDFC Bank rose 12.18% to Rs 19806.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 17656.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Total Operating Income rose 2.38% to Rs 87066.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 85040.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Total Operating Income87066.9485040.17 2 OPM %37.8151.43 -PBDT26961.1023972.87 12 PBT26961.1023972.87 12 NP19806.6317656.61 12

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Oswal Yarns reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Oswal Yarns reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sobha Q3 PAT drops 29% YoY to Rs 154 cr

Sobha Q3 PAT drops 29% YoY to Rs 154 cr

Sonam standalone net profit rises 3.77% in the December 2025 quarter

Sonam standalone net profit rises 3.77% in the December 2025 quarter

Sobha climbs after Q3 sales value surges 52% YoY in FY26

Sobha climbs after Q3 sales value surges 52% YoY in FY26

Tata Tech Q3 PAT tumbles 96%% QoQ to Rs 7 cr

Tata Tech Q3 PAT tumbles 96%% QoQ to Rs 7 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 17 2026 | 3:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Holiday TodayCIpla Share Price TodayBMC Election results 2026 Full Winners ListGold-Silver Price TodayRIL Q3 Results Federal Bank Q3 Results ICC U19 World Cup Winner ListLeela Hotels Q3 ResultsJio Platforms Q3 ResultsPersonal Finance