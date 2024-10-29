Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries consolidated net profit rises 20.55% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 26.58% to Rs 926.39 croreNet profit of Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries rose 20.55% to Rs 66.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 54.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 26.58% to Rs 926.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 731.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales926.39731.85 27 OPM %7.088.95 -PBDT69.88104.76 -33 PBT37.8974.02 -49 NP66.1854.90 21
