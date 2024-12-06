Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kalpataru Projects International wins new orders worth Rs 2,174 cr

Kalpataru Projects International wins new orders worth Rs 2,174 cr

Image

Last Updated : Dec 06 2024 | 5:17 PM IST

Kalpataru Projects International (KPIL), along with its international subsidiaries have secured new orders/notification of awards of Rs 2,174 crore.

The details of the aforesaid new orders are as follows: h

- Order for design & construction of elevated metro rail project in India h

- Orders in the Transmission & Distribution (T&D) business in India and overseas market h

- Residential Building project in India

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

India vs Australia 2nd Test Day 1 full scorecard

India vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATES 2nd Test Day 1: McSweeney-Marnus take Australia past 50

Credit Score

Factors That Determine Your Credit Score

ipo market listing share market

LG Electronics' India arm files for IPO worth Rs 15,237 crore: Report

Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Abhishek Manu, Singhvi

LIVE news: Wad of currency notes recovered from Abhishek Manu Singhvi's seat; Dhankhar orders probe

Adani port, port, Port, Adani Group

JP Morgan sees no signs of stress across key Adani Group entities

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 06 2024 | 5:07 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVERBI MPC Meeting LIVELatest News LIVEIndia vs Australia 2nd Test Day 1 LIVE Stocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodaySuraksha Diagnostic IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon