Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index gains 1.23%

Dec 06 2024 | 5:16 PM IST
Nifty Metal index closed up 1.23% at 9397.15 today. The index has slipped 3.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Vedanta Ltd added 6.12%, Hindustan Zinc Ltd rose 1.88% and Jindal Stainless Ltd gained 1.75%. The Nifty Metal index has soared 28.00% over last one year compared to the 18.07% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Auto index gained 0.94% and Nifty MNC index increased 0.55% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has slid 0.12% to close at 24677.8 while the SENSEX has dropped 0.07% to close at 81709.12 today.

First Published: Dec 06 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

