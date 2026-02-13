Kalyan Capitals consolidated net profit rises 180.95% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 123.81% to Rs 9.87 crore

Net profit of Kalyan Capitals rose 180.95% to Rs 0.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 123.81% to Rs 9.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 4.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.9.874.4185.3191.841.19-0.101.09-0.260.590.21

Powered by Capital Market - Live News