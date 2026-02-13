Hazoor Multi Projects consolidated net profit rises 137.50% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 15.67% to Rs 139.04 crore

Net profit of Hazoor Multi Projects rose 137.50% to Rs 6.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 15.67% to Rs 139.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 164.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.139.04164.8721.126.057.697.056.135.456.462.72

Powered by Capital Market - Live News