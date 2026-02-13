Hazoor Multi Projects consolidated net profit rises 137.50% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales decline 15.67% to Rs 139.04 croreNet profit of Hazoor Multi Projects rose 137.50% to Rs 6.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 15.67% to Rs 139.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 164.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales139.04164.87 -16 OPM %21.126.05 -PBDT7.697.05 9 PBT6.135.45 12 NP6.462.72 138
First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 9:31 AM IST