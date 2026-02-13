Uttam Sugar Mills consolidated net profit declines 3.91% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 22.75% to Rs 521.24 crore

Net profit of Uttam Sugar Mills declined 3.91% to Rs 29.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 31.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 22.75% to Rs 521.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 424.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.521.24424.6511.0214.1353.1852.5440.6740.6029.9831.20

