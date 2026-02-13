Friday, February 13, 2026 | 09:38 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Uttam Sugar Mills consolidated net profit declines 3.91% in the December 2025 quarter

Uttam Sugar Mills consolidated net profit declines 3.91% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 13 2026 | 9:31 AM IST

Sales rise 22.75% to Rs 521.24 crore

Net profit of Uttam Sugar Mills declined 3.91% to Rs 29.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 31.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 22.75% to Rs 521.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 424.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales521.24424.65 23 OPM %11.0214.13 -PBDT53.1852.54 1 PBT40.6740.60 0 NP29.9831.20 -4

Feb 13 2026 | 9:31 AM IST

