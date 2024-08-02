Kalyan Jewellers gains after Q1 PAT climbs 24% YoY to Rs 1,776 cr

Kalyan Jewellers India advanced 1.04% to Rs 570.90 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 23.69% to Rs 1775.58 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 1,435.52 crore posted in Q1 FY24.

Profit before tax (PBT) jumped 26.01% year -on-year to Rs 2,374.91 crore during the quarter.

EBITDA stood at Rs 3,760 core in Q1 FY25, registering the growth of 16% as compared with Rs 3229 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year. EBITDA margin stood at 5.4% in Q1 FY25 as against 5.9% in Q1 FY24.

Revenue from operations increased 26.5% YoY to Rs 55,354.79 crore in Q1 FY25.