Elgi Equipments Ltd Slides 3.15%, BSE Capital Goods index Shed 1.47%

Elgi Equipments Ltd fell 3.15% today to trade at Rs 687.7. The BSE Capital Goods index is down 1.47% to quote at 73654.24. The index is down 0.14 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Kaynes Technology India Ltd decreased 2.8% and GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd lost 2.61% on the day. The BSE Capital Goods index went up 72.14 % over last one year compared to the 24.4% surge in benchmark SENSEX.
Elgi Equipments Ltd has lost 6.7% over last one month compared to 0.14% fall in BSE Capital Goods index and 1.47% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 699 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 83064 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 799 on 24 Jun 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 462.5 on 28 Aug 2023.
