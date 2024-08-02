Elgi Equipments Ltd Slides 3.15%, BSE Capital Goods index Shed 1.47%

Elgi Equipments Ltd has lost 6.7% over last one month compared to 0.14% fall in BSE Capital Goods index and 1.47% rise in the SENSEX

Elgi Equipments Ltd fell 3.15% today to trade at Rs 687.7. The BSE Capital Goods index is down 1.47% to quote at 73654.24. The index is down 0.14 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Kaynes Technology India Ltd decreased 2.8% and GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd lost 2.61% on the day. The BSE Capital Goods index went up 72.14 % over last one year compared to the 24.4% surge in benchmark SENSEX.