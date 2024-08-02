Hero MotoCorp sells 3.70 lakh units in July'24

The company has sold 1,905,430 motorcycles and scooters in FY'25 so far (April-July) reflecting a growth of 9.3% over the corresponding period of FY'24, when it sold 1,743,884 units

Hero MotoCorp sold 370,274 units of motorcycles and scooters in July 2024 compared to 391,310 units in July 2023, recording a decline of 5.37%. Total sales comprise of domestic sales of 347,535 units and exports of 22,739 units.