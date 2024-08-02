Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Hero MotoCorp sells 3.70 lakh units in July'24

Image

Last Updated : Aug 02 2024 | 9:50 AM IST
Hero MotoCorp sold 370,274 units of motorcycles and scooters in July 2024 compared to 391,310 units in July 2023, recording a decline of 5.37%. Total sales comprise of domestic sales of 347,535 units and exports of 22,739 units.
The company has sold 1,905,430 motorcycles and scooters in FY'25 so far (April-July) reflecting a growth of 9.3% over the corresponding period of FY'24, when it sold 1,743,884 units
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Tata Motors shares fall 5% after Q1 show; Check reasons, new target prices

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex falls 800 pts, Nifty drops 250 pts; Nifty SmallCap down 1.5%

Americans freed alongside Russian assassin in biggest post-Cold War swap

4 reasons why the Sensex sank nearly 800 pts on Friday August 2

LIVE news: Wayanad landslides death toll rises to 308, 40 teams of rescuers commence search ops

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 02 2024 | 9:18 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParis Olympics 2024 LIVEParliament Season LIVEBank Holiday ListLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayIsmail Haniyeh AssassinationOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon