Diana Tea Company standalone net profit declines 26.36% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 11.35% to Rs 21.71 croreNet profit of Diana Tea Company declined 26.36% to Rs 4.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 11.35% to Rs 21.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 24.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales21.7124.49 -11 OPM %15.2025.97 -PBDT4.836.36 -24 PBT4.335.88 -26 NP4.335.88 -26
